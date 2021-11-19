WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 

Cork Airport has posted spectacular footage of a specialist aircraft descending onto the reconstructed runway as tests took place this week ahead of the planned reopening on Monday.

Prior to the reopening of the refurbished runway 16/34 at the airport, certification flights for the landing systems have been conducted over two days by a Piper PA31 Chieftain, G-FCSL.

"These flight calibration tests were conducted using a specialist aircraft to ensure the instrumentation landing system (ILS) and the airfield lighting is correctly calibrated and working perfectly.

"We are delighted to advise, we passed all tests with flying colours," Cork Airport stated.

The project to reconstruct the runway is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway marks the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years — 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.