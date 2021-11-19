Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 10:32

WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 

The airport is set to reopen on Monday. 
WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 

Cork Airport has posted spectacular footage of a specialist aircraft descending onto the reconstructed runway as tests took place this week ahead of the planned reopening on Monday. Picture: Still from video posted by Cork Airport

Amy Nolan

Cork Airport has posted spectacular footage of a specialist aircraft descending onto the reconstructed runway as tests took place this week ahead of the planned reopening on Monday.

Prior to the reopening of the refurbished runway 16/34 at the airport, certification flights for the landing systems have been conducted over two days by a Piper PA31 Chieftain, G-FCSL.

"These flight calibration tests were conducted using a specialist aircraft to ensure the instrumentation landing system (ILS) and the airfield lighting is correctly calibrated and working perfectly. 

"We are delighted to advise, we passed all tests with flying colours," Cork Airport stated. 

The project to reconstruct the runway is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway marks the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years — 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

Read More

Praise for Cork airport runway ‘on time, on budget’ project

More in this section

'High level of demand' with Covid test appointments hard to come by in Cork 'High level of demand' with Covid test appointments hard to come by in Cork
'Blatant disregard': Gardaí object to renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs 'Blatant disregard': Gardaí object to renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs
Registration opens for the 2022 Cork City Marathon Registration opens for the 2022 Cork City Marathon
cork airport
'They will never be forgotten': man whose wife and newborn son died at CUMH vows to keep pressure on the HSE to improve maternal care

'They will never be forgotten': man whose wife and newborn son died at CUMH vows to keep pressure on the HSE to improve maternal care

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more