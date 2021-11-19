Son inspires Cork couple to launch attire firm to help families of children with special needs

AN inspirational Cork couple has found a way to help families of children with special needs to triumph through their new business.

Keeks Accessibles Limited was founded by April and Rob Mullen who were inspired by their eldest son Kian.

Kian was born with a rare genetic condition known as FOXG1, meaning he is non-verbal, non-mobile and tube-fed.

The couple recently launched the Keeks website providing adaptive footwear and clothing for those with similar conditions to their seven-year-old son.

There are many challenges involved in helping Kian live to the fullest, from sourcing equipment and clothing to the intensive medical assistance he needs, which the couple has embraced in a courageous way.

Speaking about how the idea for the business came about, Ms Mullen said: “Although Kian’s condition has introduced a whole range of challenges, he never gives up and remains our bright, happy and determined boy.

“Kian’s condition has meant that over the years we have had to source a lot of inclusive products to assist him in everyday life. One challenge was to find shoes that Kian could wear day-to-day and would fit over his orthotics or Ankle Foot Orthosis (AFOs).

“Luckily, one day we stumbled across Billy Footwear, which ticked every box for us. We couldn’t believe it – a shoe that was stylish, functional and most importantly easy to get on.

“Once we received our first pair of Billy shoes there was no going back, it may sound silly but something as simple as finding the right pair of shoes for Kian made our daily life so much easier.”

Billy Footwear became the solution they were looking for and it made Kian’s life that little bit easier but the fact that the shoes were only available in the US was another obstacle that had to be overcome, as it meant high shipping costs, import duties and long delivery times.

Mr Mullen said that sizing a shoe for a child with orthotics can be difficult with the cost of returns also not feasible.

“In the past, we have ordered shoes that were the wrong size for Kian and instead of returning the shoes we gifted them to some else.

“We continued for the next few years buying Billys from the US but always hoping they would eventually be available in Ireland.”

As the years ticked by the costs mounted and April and Rob decided to take the leap and bring Billy Footwear to Ireland.

“We’ve sat down and had countless conversations and just decided to bite the bullet and work with Billy Footwear to bring them to Ireland and help other families like us.

“Our main goal with this venture is to help other parents like ourselves – to give them access to what is available.

“Your life as a special needs parent can be challenging and isolating at times and we just want to help elevate this in helping parents source a functional, universal and stylish shoe for their child,” Ms Mullen said.

Mr Mullen said that in the future, their goal is to make a wider range of products available to help assist parents and children with special needs.

“We are also selling Polly and Andy seamless bamboo socks to our product range which will go perfectly with the Billy shoes, including a knee-high sock which is perfect to go under AFOs/orthotics.

“We have just confirmed the addition of mum2mum bibs and bandanas going from infant up to supersize for adults.

“We will continue to listen to our customers’ needs and hopefully use our new platform to source more products which are not readily available in Ireland,” he said.

For more information see www.keeks.ie/.