Two Cork men to share their stories on documentaries discussing mental health and eating disorders

TWO CORK men are set to tell their personal experiences with eating disorders and mental health - one on RTÉ and one on TG4.

Eoin Kernan, who lived in Cork until he was three years old but who now lives in Dublin, will tell his story of living with an eating disorder on a documentary called Unspoken, which will air at 10.15pm tonight on RTÉ.

Eoin Kernan, who features on Unspoken on RTE 1 on Thursday night

He said: “This is not a vanity project for any of us. This is a story we want to tell on behalf of others.”

The aim of the documentary is to highlight that men develop eating disorders. The documentary follows the three men on their journey in recovery.

Meanwhile, the new TG4 online series, Istigh Liom Féin discusses men’s mental health in an open and honest way.

In the first episode which airs today, 23-year-old Colm Ó Dubhghaill from Glanmire shares his story on TG4's platform BLOC.

Mental health is something Colm has become very aware of and has had a lot of experience with in recent years. Colm’s mother died by suicide in December of 2019.

In 2018 both Colm and his friend Seán took part in the ‘Cycle Against Suicide’ and raised money for Pieta House and the Cycle against Suicide charity. They took on the challenge again in 2020 raising money for both charities. Colm is also a member of ‘Nightline’ in UCC - a student-run mental health service which provides support for all UCC students on an anonymous basis.

Colm also has had his own experiences with anorexia in recent years. This is something he realised through working with his counsellor.

According to Bodywhys, the eating disorder association, men affected by eating disorders have been under-diagnosed, under-recognised and under-treated.

The organisation says: “A belief that eating disorders are a ‘female problem/illness’ is part of the stigma faced by men. It may take some men months or years to acknowledge their experiences as being that of an eating disorder. This can delay help-seeking and lead to the illness becoming more entrenched.”

Support and helplines: