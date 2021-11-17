'We are deeply saddened by his passing': Teenage boy (15) dies following incident at Cork school

Update: A Cork school has issued a statement following the sudden death of one of its students.

Principal of Skibbereen Community School, Anton O’Mahony, issued the statement following the death of the 15-year-old student, named by the school as Craig Rodrigues.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you that the school has experienced the sudden death of Craig Rodrigues, one of our 3rd year students.

“Craig sadly passed away yesterday evening in the care of the hospital medical staff in CUH having fallen ill in school.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing, and our thoughts are with the Rodrigues family at this time,” Mr O’Mahony said.

In the statement, posted on the school’s website, Mr O’Mahony said the school has support structures in place to help students cope following the tragedy.

“These include full access to our student support team consisting of Guidance Counsellors, Chaplain, Year Heads, Learning Support staff, teachers, SNA’s and Management.

“NEPS (National Educational Psychological Service) are present in the school and are guiding the team with their work.”

The principal advised parents to give “factual information that is age appropriate” if their children have questions regarding the tragedy.

“You can help your child by taking time to listen and by encouraging him/her to express feelings.

“All children are different and will express their feelings in different ways. It is not uncommon for children to have difficulties concentrating or be fearful, anxious, or irritable.

“They may become withdrawn, cry, complain of physical aches and pains, have difficulty sleeping or have nightmares. Some may not want to eat.

“These are generally short-term reactions.

“Over the course of the coming days, please keep an eye on your child and allow him/her to express their feelings without criticism,” Mr O’Mahony said.

The school has provided two information leaflets on how parents can best support their children at this difficult time, which are available on its website.

Mr O’Mahony said that while classes will continue as usual, he anticipates that the next few days will be difficult for everyone.

He asked that people would respect the privacy of the Rodrigues family at this time.

“Young people frequently turn to social media to see what others are saying, or to find out more.

“At these times it is important that you monitor their use and engage with them about what they read.

“We urge you to emphasise and reinforce the need to be extremely sensitive and careful about what they post,” he continued.

For further advice parents can contact the school office.

“Please be patient with us at this very difficult and sad time for our school community,” Mr O’Mahony said.

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating the death of a 15-year-old-boy following an incident at a school in Cork yesterday.

A Garda spokesperson said that the boy was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he later passed away.

A file is to be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

It is understood the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

