Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 18:39

Early closing for bars and nightclubs and a return to working from home announced as cases rise

The Government has announced new measures to try to curb the 'surge' in Covid cases - including a midnight closing time for bars and nightclubs, the requirement of vaccine certs for cinemas and theatres, and a return to working from home
Early closing for bars and nightclubs and a return to working from home announced as cases rise

'The surge that we are now experiencing is a dramatic reminder of what this virus can do,' said Taoiseach Micheál Martin today.

Martha Brennan

A NUMBER of new measures are to be introduced by the Government in an effort to prevent a further rise in Covid-19 cases from this week, including a midnight closing time for bars and nightclubs, the requirement of vaccine certificates for entry to theatres and cinemas, and the return to working from home.

The announcement was made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening, where he said that the recent Covid-19 case numbers were "a cause for deep concern".

“The surge that we are now experiencing is a dramatic reminder of what this virus can do," he said. "We need to act now to deal with this surge.”

In order to try to curb the spread of the virus further, the hospitality sector will now need to close and vacate customers by 12am.

Proof of vaccination or recovery will also be required to enter a cinema or theatre, but will not be needed for salons and gyms as previously discussed by Cabinet.

Anyone living with someone who contracts the virus must also self-isolate for five days and take a number of antigen tests.

"Nobody wants to go back to a world of widespread restrictions," Mr Martin said. "That is what these changes are about."

The Government is also now advising anyone who has returned to the workplace to work from home unless it is "absolutely necessary" that they be there in person.

In other news, booster vaccines will now be available to anyone who has an underlying health condition or is aged 50 and up.

"It is only our collective effort that will keep our society and economy open, that will sustain and maintain our progress, that will keep us healthy and safe".

Cork hospitals 'exceptionally busy' as number of Covid-19 cases in Cork continue to rise

