Cork hospitals 'exceptionally busy' as number of Covid-19 cases in Cork continue to rise

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has announced that it may have to cancel a number of non-urgent procedures, while the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has implemented its escalation policy.

In a statement, hospital management said the Emergency Department (ED) at CUH has been “exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks”.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital is also putting significant pressure on services.

“The Hospital Surge Plan is currently being implemented and unfortunately this may result in the cancellation of a number of non-urgent procedures. Patients will be contacted directly in the event of their procedure being cancelled,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the EDat MUH is also experiencing high demand for its services due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs.

The hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the ED and while the ED remains open 24/7, that patients will experience delays.

Management stressed that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for.

“The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus,” a statement read.

Hospital management at both hospitals have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP or SouthDoc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the ED if their needs are not urgent.

The Mercy Local Injury Unit at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

Both hospitals also stressed that patient care remains a priority and that the situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management.

It comes as 6,563 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Cork in the 14 days up to November 14, 3,309 of which were recorded in the seven-day period from November 8 to November 14.