‘We couldn’t be happier to open this up to the people of Cork’: Sports apparel retailer opens 28,000 sq ft store in Mahon Point 

Sports Direct has opened a brand new store in Cork.

The 28,000 sq ft. store, located at Mahon Point Shopping Centre, will offer a wide selection of men, women’s, and children’s clothing with sections dedicated to disciplines such as running, football and outdoor.

The new store opening in Cork follows on from Sports Direct’s announcement of a five-year sponsorship deal with Cork GAA earlier in the year.

Inside the new Sports Direct store which opened at Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork at the weekend.

Sports Direct became the principal partner of Cork GAA, in a partnership that sees the support of not just the men’s senior football and hurling teams, but also the Minor and Under 20 teams in both codes.

Customers will receive €10 back in the form of a voucher with every Cork GAA home jersey purchased in store.

Commenting on the opening, James France, Group Head of Property commented: “We are delighted to open a brand new store in Cork’s Mahon Point Shopping Centre. This new location in Ireland demonstrates the businesses’ confidence in our ever-evolving elevation strategy alongside our commitment to Cork GAA. We offer customers the very best brands and an unrivaled product choice, so we couldn’t be happier to open this up to the people of Cork.”

The new store is located on the upper floor of the mall, in the unit previously occupied by Debenhams.

Frasers is due to open on the lower mall in 2022