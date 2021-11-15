Green energy company opens new office in Cork and announces plans to create 80 new jobs

Green energy company, ActionZero has opened a new office in Cork and has announced plans to create 80 jobs.

The company is involved in creating and deploying self-funding solutions to decarbonise heat across industrial, enterprise and consumer global markets.

It has developed a patented turnkey technology called the EscoPod which generates heat in a process that eliminates fossil fuel.

ActionZero is currently supporting organisations in the food, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, commercial and public sectors to achieve their decarbonisation goals and ultimately reach net zero emissions.

Established just earlier this year, following a merger of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions, the company says it has doubled its workforce in that time and they now expect to grow to a workforce of 100 in three years from 10 at the start of the year.

The company was joined by Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath as it launched its new office at Penrose Dock.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said: “ActionZero is growing at a significant pace and this is testament to the dedication and skills of their CEO and team. It is fantastic to see them create such significant employment in Ireland and I wish them the very best with their future plans.

"Reducing our emissions is a key commitment of this Government as set out in the Climate Action Plan. Innovators like ActionZero will help provide solutions for industry and ensure that we are moving in the right direction to meet our emission reduction targets”.

Speaking at the opening of the new offices, CEO of ActionZero, Denis Collins said: “We are delighted to be growing the company at such a quick pace. ActionZero solutions are enabling organisations to decarbonise heat, reduce carbon emissions drastically, and quite often pay for themselves.”

ActionZero currently has staff based in Cork and Kerry, with sales staff deployed throughout the island of Ireland.