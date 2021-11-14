Don O'Leary honoured with Honorary Degree of Doctor of Arts from UCC

THE Director of the Cork Life Centre Don O’Leary was recently conferred with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Arts from University College Cork.

The award which was presented on Saturday, November 13, represents an acknowledgement of his impact and the invaluable work undertaken by the Cork Life Centre since it was established in 2000. The award is also an acknowledgement of the huge commitment and dedication of the staff and volunteers of the Cork Life Centre.

Cork Life Centre Director Don O’Leary, pictured with his grandson 3 year old Cian, received an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Arts at a Conferring Ceremony at University College Cork on Saturday.

Mr O'Leary was thrilled to receive the award.

"It is an award for the community, the staff, the parents and the young people I have worked with over the years. I am passionate about education. It is all the young people I have worked with down through the years who have been my teachers."

Don O'Leary of Cork Life Centre, recipient of an honorary doctorate from UCC pictured with Conor O'Mahony, Professor & Deputy Dean at UCC School of Law.

The centre which is located in Sunday's Well offers an alternative learning environment to young people aged between 12 and 18 who find themselves outside the mainstream education system.