Councillors back developing old Cork prison site for housing

COUNCILLORS have lent their support to a motion calling on the Government to help to facilitate the redevelopment of the old prison site on Rathmore Rd.

The prison on Rathmore Rd closed in early 2016 following the construction of new prison facilities on a site opposite. It has remained vacant since.

Labour Party councillor John Maher submitted a motion to the recent meeting of Cork City Council calling for the Department of Justice to sell the site of the old prison on Rathmore Rd for €1 so that Cork City Council could develop the site for social and affordable housing.

He also hopes to see a community hub developed at the former prison where social enterprises and start-up companies could be based.

“This site has lay vacant for five years and with the current housing challenges we face as a country, the old prison site is an ideal space to build social and affordable houses, a community hub where social enterprises and start-up companies could set up base, while at the same time respecting the history and preservation of the area,” said Mr Maher.

He said that the space is ideally located for the development of a new estate where people can live, as it is close to the city centre, amenities, and schools and is on a bus route.

He said the redevelopment of the former prison site, while respecting the history and preservation of the site, would also enhance the surrounding communities.

Mr Maher said that the support for his motion is “the first step” in redeveloping the old prison site.

“It is now time that we get the support from national Government, and the funding to build affordable and social housing on the site,” he said.

“I hope central Government can support Cork City Council to make this a reality.”