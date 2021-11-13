Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 14:59

Motorist stopped at Cork checkpoint had cocaine worth €2k between his buttocks 

Gardaí were conducting a routine checkpoint.
The 37-year-old later handed over the drugs to gardaí. File image. 

Liam Heylin

A Dublin motorist had almost €2,000 worth of cocaine between his buttocks when he was stopped at a routine checkpoint in Cork.

The 37-year-old later handed over the drugs to gardaí and confessed to having cocaine for sale or supply at Cobh in 2019.

Christopher McCarthy with an address at Bayview Estate, Cobh, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the crime.

He admitted that on September 21 2019 at Cobh garda station he had cocaine for sale or supply to others.

Maurice Coffey, senior counsel for the accused, said at the defendant’s sentencing hearing that the defendant had taken steps to deal with his drug-related issues.

Detective Garda Michelle Quinn said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that that gardaí were conducting a checkpoint in the Carrigtohill area.

Brought to garda station

Because of their observations of the driver of the car they decided to bring him back to Cobh garda station to conduct a drugs search.

“He had a package between his buttocks and he handed it over before any search commenced,” the detective said.

It turned out that the stash had a street value of €1,960.

Det. Garda Quinn said Christopher McCarthy had two previous drug-dealing convictions dating back to 2010 and one from 2011. He had four for having drugs for his own use.

Sentenced in Cork 

Judge James McCourt imposed a two-year suspended sentence on him for this latest offence from 2019. He is required to continue in his treatment with Merchants Quay Ireland drug treatment.

The judge noted that the defendant cooperated with the gardaí and expressed his remorse and apologies. The judge also took into consideration the steps taken by the accused to deal with his substance abuse problems.

