Covid-19 latest: Ten Cork areas reporting incidence rates above national average 

Ten Cork Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) returned 14-day Covid-19 incidence rates exceeding the the national average, according to the latest figures released by the national Covid-19 Data Hub.

The current national 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population is 924.1.

Mallow LEA recorded the highest incidence rate of the virus in Cork in the 14-day period up to Monday, November 8 at 1320.4 per 100,000 population.

The number of cases recorded in the Mallow LEA decreased significantly in the latest 14 day period with 385 cases recorded, a big drop on the 830 cases recorded last week.

A rise in cases

Kanturk LEA recorded 319 cases and had an incidence rate of 1279.3 per 100,00 of the population, a slight increase on the 310 cases and an incidence rate of 1243.2 recorded in the 14-day period up to November 1.

The Cork City South Central LEA experienced a sharp rise in cases with 462 recorded in the latest two-week period and a 14-day incidence rate of 1194.8.

Cork City North West also experienced a jump in cases with 468 recorded this week and a 14-day incidence rate of 1164.6.

Cobh LEA also had a jump in cases and in their incidence rate.

In the 14 days up to November 8, it recorded 392 cases while the 14-day incidence rate was 1149, compared to 242 cases and an incidence rate of 709.3 previously.

Cork City North East LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 1173.8, which represents a big increase from their previous rate of 678.2.

There were 495 cases recorded in the LEA in the latest period, which is considerably up from the 286 cases reported for the area last week.

Cork City South West LEA recorded a hike in their incidence rate which increased from 624.9 per 100,000 last week to 1011.7 on November 8.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period is 476 which is a big increase from their previous tally of 294.

The Fermoy LEA experienced a jump in both their cases and incidence rate.

They recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1115.2 per 100,000 of the population and 406 cases.

Macroom LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1042.2 and 384 cases.

Cork City South East LEA recorded 407 cases and an incidence rate of 951.3 which represents increases on their last recordings of 252 cases and an incidence rate of 589 respectively.

Covid-19 incidence rates below national average

Midleton LEA which includes Youghal recorded an incidence rate less than the national average. They recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 864.9 per 100,000 of the population and 393 cases.

Carrigaline LEA showed an increase in cases with 292 recorded and a 14-day incidence rate of 830.9, a sizable increase on the incidence rate of 486.6 recorded on November 1.

Bantry - West Cork LEA experienced a decrease in cases with 159 recorded this week and a 14-day incidence rate of 709.1.

Skibbereen - West Cork LEA also recorded a decrease in the number of cases recorded in the past 14 days. A total of 200 cases were recorded, which represents a decrease of 33 cases.

The LEA also saw a sharp decrease in the incidence rate from 769.5 to 660.5.

Bandon - Kinsale LEA recorded the lowest incidence and case numbers in Cork for the second successive occasion.

The LEA recorded an incidence of 622.5 and a total of 232 cases.