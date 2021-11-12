Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

€36k of cocaine found in bag stuck in ditch near Cork man's home 

The man who confessed to having the cocaine for sale or supply has been sentenced to two years in jail. 
Judge McCourt imposed a four-year sentence on the man with half of it suspended.

Liam Heylin

A €36,000 cache of cocaine was found in a bag stuck in a ditch near a man’s house in Ballincollig and now he has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that officers went to the home of Alan O’Dwyer at 144 Castlepark, Ballincollig, County Cork, to conduct a drugs search on November 21 last year.

They found the bag of cocaine stuffed into the hedge by the Westside retail park, which is a short distance from the back of the accused man’s home.

He confessed to having the €36,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply.

This was his fourth conviction for having drugs for sale or supply.

Earlier this year he got an 18-month sentence for his third drug-dealing offence having received suspended jail terms for similar offences before that.

The most serious charge brought against him by Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan was that at Westside retail park in Ballincollig on November 21, 2020, he had cocaine with a street value exceeding €13,000. That can carry a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years.

However, Judge McCourt imposed a four-year sentence with half of it suspended.

“Hopefully you will make full and complete rehabilitation. The sentence is designed to deter but also to incentivise,” Judge McCourt said.

Terms of suspension

A term of the suspension of the final two years of the sentence requires him to attend in residential treatment for as long as is required by Merchants Quay Ireland addiction treatment centre in Dublin.

Previous case 

In the case earlier this year, Detective Sergeant Joe Young outlined the background to the incident which occurred on March 23, 2020, at Summerhill North, where Gardaí Ruth Healy and Gavin Breen observed O’Dwyer acting suspiciously.

The accused was walking down Summerhill North carrying a gear-bag in his left hand and he appeared to the gardaí to be nervous. He produced his mobile phone in his left hand.

When stopped and searched the 39-year-old was found with a plastic bag containing white powder. Gardaí believed it was suspected cocaine and he also had a weighing scales in his bag.

The defendant also had 13 Xanax tablets in his bag.

Following that seizure the drugs were forensically analysed and found to be cocaine with a street value of over €11,000. O’Dwyer pleaded guilty to having the cocaine for sale or supply on that occasion.

For that he was given an 18-month sentence.

In 2010 and again in 2019 he got suspended jail terms for drug-dealing.

