Munster company encouraging people in Cork to feed birds this winter

A NEW company is trying to encourage people in Cork to feed birds the right type of food this winter.

Connecting to Nature is a Munster-based company that aims to help communities embrace nature therapy and support biodiversity in local areas.

Following studies by the World Economic Forum on the effect of birds on happiness levels, the group has shared advice on what to feed the animals to ensure they survive and keep coming back.

“Birds are now facing the ‘Hungry Gap’, the most challenging time of year when natural food sources are at their lowest,” said Patrick Croke of Connecting to Nature.

“New plants and insects will not begin to emerge until early spring and the ground is often frozen, which eliminates access to worms. Until the middle of March, birds are at an increased threat of starvation.”

Heading into winter, the company recommends purchasing peanut and suet-based products for bird feeders.

Founder Julie Power said: “You don’t have to be in the countryside to connect with nature. All you have to do is create an environment that consistently attracts birds and bees.”