Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 15:02

Appeal lodged over coffee dock refusal at Cork beach

AN appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against a refusal by Cork County Council’s planning department to allow the construction of a single-story coffee dock at Garretstown Beach. Picture Dan Lienhan

Sarah O’Dwyer

AN appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against a refusal by Cork County Council’s planning department to allow the construction of a single-story coffee dock at Garretstown Beach, Coolbane, Garrettstown, Kinsale, Co Cork.

The refusal stated: “Having regard to the location of the site outside the settlement boundary for Garrettstown/Garrylucas as identified in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District Local Area Plan 2017 and the sensitive scenic coastal location of the site in a ‘high value landscape’ setting and adjoining a designated Scenic Route it is considered that the proposed development would not fit appropriately into this landscape, would be visually incongruous in this sensitive scenic area, would seriously injure the visual and scenic amenities of the area and would interfere with the character of the landscape.”

However, the grounds for appeal by Denis Calnan — the first party appellant — include that development has previously been permitted on these lands, there is a “large constant demand” for ancillary facilities in the area for the visiting public, and the “positioning ... of the proposed modest structure has to be viewed against the backdrop of the large hotel structure that would form the backdrop.”

An Bord Pleanála will rule on the development by March 11 next.

