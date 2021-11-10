Cork city councillor calls for freeze on change of use planning applications for short-term lets

A Cork city councillor is calling on the council to temporarily refuse all change of use planning applications for short-term lets in a bid to help tackle the housing shortage as well as issues some renters are experiencing.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng has tabled a motion calling on the council to refuse such planning applications under the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2019 "for a period of three years or until such a time as a full vote of Cork City Council determines the demand to no longer outweigh the need in the private rental sector".

"The reality here is that we have families and individuals living in hotels while tourists are using their potential homes for short-term lets," Mr Ryng said, speaking to The Echo.

The motion comes as a recent rental report from property website Daft.ie pointed to an ongoing and unprecedented scarcity of rental homes.

Nationwide, there were just 1,460 homes available to rent on November 1 - the lowest on record since 2006.

Mr Ryng said his motion could play "a small role in preventing supply from dropping further".

"The motion I'm proposing would ensure no more homes are lost to short-term lets. It's a concrete proposal," he said.

Last month reports emerged of an alleged eviction in Cork in which the landlord wanted the tenants to vacate the property to use it as a short-term let over the weekend.

"Landlords have realised they can make a quick buck from the short-term rental sector and are doing so at the detriment of ordinary families and people. That is not what we want.

"Sinn Féin want homes for families and individuals trapped in the rental sector. We want to create sustainable communities," Mr Ryng said.

"There are enough holiday rentals and hotels in Cork city now, it’s time for homes."