Shakey Bridge gets plaudits in global structural engineering awards

CORK'S iconic Shakey Bridge was among those commended at the 2021 Structural Awards by the Institution of Structural Engineers.

Now in its 54th year, this hotly contested programme celebrates the very best work across the global structural engineering community.

The repair and rehabilitation of Cork’s much-loved Daly’s Bridge was commended by the judges in the Award for Structural Heritage category.

The panel felt RPS Consulting Engineers Ltd had done an amazing job to bring the bridge back to its original glory whilst maintaining its signature ‘shake’ for city dwellers and visitors to enjoy for years to come.

A diverse range of structures were recognised across 13 categories, from the ultra-modern, aesthetically stunning Taiyuan Botanical Garden Domes which won the Award for Structural Artistry (Building Structures) to the robust and resilient Atrio North Tower which won the Award for Structures in Extreme Conditions.

The refurbished Daly's Bridge (Shakey Bridge) in Cork.

The judging panel was chaired by former IStructE President, Professor Tim Ibell.

He said: “Massive congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who entered. What this year’s submissions demonstrated is how there’s been a shift in attitudes towards green building. No doubt we’ll see sustainability become a non-negotiable project requirement, as important as structural integrity, safety and comfort.”

He continued: “It will also influence the way these awards are judged going forward, becoming an essential part of the application process. It will help demonstrate how our profession is playing a key role in reducing waste and protecting the environment.”