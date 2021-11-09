Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 16:06

Shakey Bridge gets plaudits in global structural engineering awards

The repair and rehabilitation of Cork’s much-loved Daly’s Bridge was commended by the judges in the Award for Structural Heritage category.
Shakey Bridge gets plaudits in global structural engineering awards

Daly ('Shakey') Bridge and the north channel of the River Lee, at The Mardyke, Cork.

Sarah O’Dwyer

CORK'S iconic Shakey Bridge was among those commended at the 2021 Structural Awards by the Institution of Structural Engineers.

Now in its 54th year, this hotly contested programme celebrates the very best work across the global structural engineering community.

The repair and rehabilitation of Cork’s much-loved Daly’s Bridge was commended by the judges in the Award for Structural Heritage category.

The panel felt RPS Consulting Engineers Ltd had done an amazing job to bring the bridge back to its original glory whilst maintaining its signature ‘shake’ for city dwellers and visitors to enjoy for years to come.

A diverse range of structures were recognised across 13 categories, from the ultra-modern, aesthetically stunning Taiyuan Botanical Garden Domes which won the Award for Structural Artistry (Building Structures) to the robust and resilient Atrio North Tower which won the Award for Structures in Extreme Conditions.

The refurbished Daly's Bridge (Shakey Bridge) in Cork.
The refurbished Daly's Bridge (Shakey Bridge) in Cork.

The judging panel was chaired by former IStructE President, Professor Tim Ibell.

He said: “Massive congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who entered. What this year’s submissions demonstrated is how there’s been a shift in attitudes towards green building. No doubt we’ll see sustainability become a non-negotiable project requirement, as important as structural integrity, safety and comfort.” 

He continued: “It will also influence the way these awards are judged going forward, becoming an essential part of the application process. It will help demonstrate how our profession is playing a key role in reducing waste and protecting the environment.”

Read More

Plans afoot for over 220 homes in Carrigaline

More in this section

Man (20s) arrested in relation to assault  and attempted robbery in Fermoy  Man (20s) arrested in relation to assault  and attempted robbery in Fermoy 
Gardaí targeting bogus traders across Cork city today; man (40s) arrested Gardaí targeting bogus traders across Cork city today; man (40s) arrested
Stash of cannabis resin found in drainpipe of toilet in Cork property Stash of cannabis resin found in drainpipe of toilet in Cork property
cork city centre
Businesses failing to enforce Covid pass rules ‘do not deserve to remain open’, says Cork minister

Businesses failing to enforce Covid pass rules ‘do not deserve to remain open’, says Cork minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more