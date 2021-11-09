Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 15:53

Plans afoot for over 220 homes in Carrigaline

Plans afoot for over 220 homes in Carrigaline

Reside Investments Limited is currently engaging with An Bord Pleanála regarding a potential strategic housing development in the Carrigaline area.

PLANS are afoot for more than 220 homes and apartments in a Cork town.

Reside Investments Limited is currently engaging with An Bord Pleanála regarding a potential strategic housing development in the Carrigaline area.

The developers have proposals before the board regarding 224 residential units, which includes 22 houses and 202 apartments, as well as a creche, at the site at Kilmoney, Kilmoney Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork.

At the pre-application consultation phase of the development, developers submit proposals to An Bord Pleanála. The board then rules whether they can move forward to a formal SHD application, or if some changes are required.

At this stage of the planning process the documents relating to the application or full proposals are not in the public domain.

The SHD system is used by developers to fast-track large-scale planning applications for 100 units or more. This process means developers can bypass local authority planning departments.

An Bord Pleanála are due to make a ruling on whether this case can proceed in its current format by January 7, 2022.

