CUH 'bursting at the seams': Cork second only to Dublin for Covid cases

A consultant working in the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has said that the hospital is “bursting at the seams”.
Consultant in Emergency Medicine at CUH Professor Conor Deasy said that staff are trying to contend with winter illnesses, cancers, traumas, heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses while at the same time treating those who become very sick due to Covid-19.
He said that it is an extremely difficult time for all those working within the health service.
“Our numbers attending the Emergency Department are at an all-time high – some related to Covid, but most are patients suffering illnesses and accidents typical of a society that is back functioning near normally again.
“Patients attending the Emergency Department are experiencing very long waits to be seen by doctors.
Prof Deasy called on the public to comply with the public health guidance and measures in order to stay safe.
“We are all committed to serving the public as best we can and we ask the public to help us by complying with public health messages to stay safe,” he said.
His comments come as a total of 30 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19 in CUH, as of 8pm on Saturday.