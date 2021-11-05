'Heaven FM has gained another great addition': Tributes paid to the late Colm O'Connell

THE death has occurred of Colm O’Connell, the former MD of 96FM and 103FM.

The late Mr O’Connell, formerly of Ovens, Mitchelstown, and Cork city passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 3. He is survived by his wife Peg and his son Wesley.

The presenter of The Opinion Line on 96FM PJ Coogan paid tribute to Colm O'Connell, a man he knew for over 30 years.

“My thoughts are with his family. It is very sad. I have known him for 30 years. He was one of the few people in my own career who believed in me at times when I didn’t believe in myself,” he said.

The well-known radio presenter said the late Mr O’Connell leaves behind a ‘massive legacy’.

“He believed and he was determined that his radio stations would be the number one in their market.

"At the time he took over, Radio 1 was a giant. He would never accept that the best you could get was to be second to Radio 1. He wanted us to get to number one and told us we are going to do it."

“We did it and his attitude then was that we have to stay there. He left a massive legacy. He brought local radio in Cork to number one in its region and that is a position that has never been lost,” he added.

Mr Coogan said Heaven FM has gained another great addition to its ever-growing cast.

“We have a saying in the radio industry that all the great broadcasters go to Heaven FM. I would say that Heaven FM has gained one of the best radio brains I ever worked with.”

Requiem Mass for Colm O’Connell will be held on Monday, November 8 at 12 noon at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ovens and it will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ovens. This will be followed by cremation at 2pm which will be live streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/.