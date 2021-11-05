Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 20:45

'Heaven FM has gained another great addition': Tributes paid to the late Colm O'Connell

'Heaven FM has gained another great addition': Tributes paid to the late Colm O'Connell

The late Colm O'Connell.

John Bohane

THE death has occurred of Colm O’Connell, the former MD of 96FM and 103FM.

The late Mr O’Connell, formerly of Ovens, Mitchelstown, and Cork city passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 3. He is survived by his wife Peg and his son Wesley.

The presenter of The Opinion Line on 96FM PJ Coogan paid tribute to Colm O'Connell, a man he knew for over 30 years. 

“My thoughts are with his family. It is very sad. I have known him for 30 years. He was one of the few people in my own career who believed in me at times when I didn’t believe in myself,” he said.

The well-known radio presenter said the late Mr O’Connell leaves behind a ‘massive legacy’. 

“He believed and he was determined that his radio stations would be the number one in their market.

"At the time he took over, Radio 1 was a giant. He would never accept that the best you could get was to be second to Radio 1. He wanted us to get to number one and told us we are going to do it."

“We did it and his attitude then was that we have to stay there. He left a massive legacy. He brought local radio in Cork to number one in its region and that is a position that has never been lost,” he added.

Mr Coogan said Heaven FM has gained another great addition to its ever-growing cast. 

“We have a saying in the radio industry that all the great broadcasters go to Heaven FM. I would say that Heaven FM has gained one of the best radio brains I ever worked with.” 

Requiem Mass for Colm O’Connell will be held on Monday, November 8 at 12 noon at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ovens and it will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ovens. This will be followed by cremation at 2pm which will be live streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/.

Read More

We bought a record store in Cork after seeing it for sale on Facebook

More in this section

New equipment installed but more than 4,000 people remain affected by boil water notice in Cork New equipment installed but more than 4,000 people remain affected by boil water notice in Cork
CUH warns of delays in emergency department  CUH warns of delays in emergency department 
Dr Tony Holohan 'concerned' as 3,903 Covid-19 cases confirmed Dr Tony Holohan 'concerned' as 3,903 Covid-19 cases confirmed
radiocork people
Man in critical condition following a serious assault in Cork city

Man in critical condition following a serious assault in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more