Book about Adam King's Virtual Hug to be launched next week in Cork

The highly-anticipated picture book story of Adam King's Virtual Hug is set to be launched in Cork next week.

A Hug For You, which landed in bookshops yesterday, will be officially launched by Adam and his father David on Tuesday in the River Lee Hotel.

The book, which has been shortlisted for an Irish Book Award, was penned by David King and illustrated by Welsh artist Rhiannon Archard.

The day has finally arrived!! 'A Hug For You', by David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, with Penguin Ireland Books and shortlisted in the An Post Irish Book Awards is now available online or in store.

"This picture book, inspired by true events, tells the story of one little boy with a big idea that came straight from the heart," a description of the book states.

"The virtual hug makes its way onto mugs, postage stamps, and even all the way to outer space, spreading warmth and connection to people all over the world."

Cork boy Adam King stole the hearts of the nation when he introduced us to his Virtual Hug, a heart-shaped sign he carried during the pandemic to help him stay connected to his teacher while he was learning from home.

He also took it to his regular hospital appointments to show his doctors, nurses, and care staff that he was still giving them a hug, just in a different way.

Adam and David will join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show tonight to chat about the release of the new book.