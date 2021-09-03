Cork's Adam King raises more than a quarter of a million euro for hospitals 

Six-year-old Adam King, the little Cork boy whose virtual hug captured the hearts and minds of the worldwide during his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show last November, has handed over an impressive €266,000 to two hospitals.

The six-year-old raised over a quarter of a million euro through sales of his virtual hug card, which were printed in the lead up to Valentine’s Day by Garlanna Greeting Cards and distributed by Musgraves via Centra and Supervalu stores nationwide.

Adam was born with osteogenesis imperfecta (type III), a rare condition that causes stunted growth and brittle bones.

He has attended Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin since he was a baby.

Money to benefit both hospitals

The funds raised will be split between the two hospitals, with CUMH using the donation to support its Neonatal Sanctum appeal and the building of a parents’ room on its Wilton campus.

“Thanks to the sale of Adam’s virtual hug cards, thanks to the generosity of everyone who went out and bought them, our family are proud to make a donation of €266,830.52, to be split equally between Cork University Hospital Charity and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street," Adam's father David said.

Temple Street will use its share of the funds to support the Rare Paediatric Bone Disorders Clinic Adam still attends, and the CHI Arts in Health programme.

“At Temple Street, the money will support Adam’s bone clinic and the Arts in Health programme, which helps to make the hospital the inclusive, welcoming, and joyful place Adam loves to visit," David said.

"At CUMH, we will support the building of the Neonatal Sanctum. These two projects are very close to our hearts as a family.”