Gardaí seeking public's assistance in locating missing Corkman

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old Corkman.

Tristen Quinn has been missing from his home on Sarsfield Road since Wednesday evening, November 3.

He was last seen on Wednesday night in the Doughcloyne area of Togher.

He is described as being six ft tall and of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black woolly hat, black hoodie, combat pants, grey shoes and had a black and white bag with him.

Gardaí and Mr Quinn’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Togher 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.