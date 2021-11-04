Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 17:12

Gardaí seeking public's assistance in locating missing Corkman

Gardaí seeking public's assistance in locating missing Corkman

Tristen Quinn is missing from his home on Sarsfield Road since Wednesday, November 3. Picture: Garda Info.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old Corkman.

Tristen Quinn has been missing from his home on Sarsfield Road since Wednesday evening, November 3.

He was last seen on Wednesday night in the Doughcloyne area of Togher.

He is described as being six ft tall and of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black woolly hat, black hoodie, combat pants, grey shoes and had a black and white bag with him.

Gardaí and Mr Quinn’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Togher 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Irish Water nearing completion of €144m Cork Lower Harbour sewage project

More in this section

Christmas comes early in Cork: Festive displays galore this November Christmas comes early in Cork: Festive displays galore this November
CC 4 COURTS 'It will never bring our girl back': Cork family thank CUH staff and people at scene as crash action settled for €14.75m 
Odds slashed for Roy Keane to take part in I'm a Celeb Odds slashed for Roy Keane to take part in I'm a Celeb
Man jailed for assault in Cork which left injured party with sight loss

Man jailed for assault in Cork which left injured party with sight loss

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more