Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 11:14

Investigation ongoing after cycle infrastructure goes amiss

Investigation ongoing after cycle infrastructure goes amiss

A cycle lane on Washington Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

Cork City Council is investigating a number of acts of vandalism in the city centre after cycle bollards protecting cycle infrastructure were removed in recent days.

The local authority confirmed that the bollards were removed in an act of vandalism and an investigation was ongoing.

The lane protectors were removed along Washington Street and in the Churchfield area.

The infrastructure is priced at €100 to €200 per protective wand and up to 24 wands have been removed from Washington’s bike lane with a total price tag of around €3,000 for the missing bollards.

The bollards have been in place since last year and the council told The Echo they had been in contact with the company who supplied the equipment with the view to replacing them.

The cycle bollards were installed as part of Cork City Council’s ‘Reimaging Cork’ programme and involved protective wands put in along 4km of key cycle lanes in the city.

More in this section

Swiss International Air Lines to commence new service from Cork Airport Swiss International Air Lines to commence new service from Cork Airport
Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k
GoFundMe for Cork woman raises over €33k in 24 hours
cork#cyclingcork cycle networkcork cyclingcork city council
Open black umbrella in wet weather. Autumn rain. Deep sorrow. Wet umbrella against backdrop of street. Sad mood. Raining in city

Cork weather station records wettest October in more than three decades

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more