Investigation ongoing after cycle infrastructure goes amiss

Cork City Council is investigating a number of acts of vandalism in the city centre after cycle bollards protecting cycle infrastructure were removed in recent days.

The local authority confirmed that the bollards were removed in an act of vandalism and an investigation was ongoing.

The lane protectors were removed along Washington Street and in the Churchfield area.

The infrastructure is priced at €100 to €200 per protective wand and up to 24 wands have been removed from Washington’s bike lane with a total price tag of around €3,000 for the missing bollards.

The bollards have been in place since last year and the council told The Echo they had been in contact with the company who supplied the equipment with the view to replacing them.

The cycle bollards were installed as part of Cork City Council’s ‘Reimaging Cork’ programme and involved protective wands put in along 4km of key cycle lanes in the city.