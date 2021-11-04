'Oh yes it is!':Everyman confirms panto is back this year 

CORK is celebrating the return of Christmas following the announcement that the Everyman Theatre's production of Aladdin is now set to go ahead.

It comes amid mounting fear around soaring case numbers that left theatregoers wondering if the much-loved tradition would ever make a come back.

Dungarvan Town Pantomime (DTP) in Waterford became the first festive event this year to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 case numbers.

Nonetheless, the theatre community in Cork remains hopeful and positive, introducing measures to make the experience as safe as possible.

This year's production- in association with CADA Performing Arts Academy- will open on Wednesday, December 8 and runs until Saturday, January 15. Tickets go on sale from this Monday (November 8) at midday with a full schedule of matinee and evening performances yet to be announced.

Executive Director at The Everyman, Sean Kelly said they were thrilled to be bringing panto back to the people of Cork.

“It’s been a long, long wait but we are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Everyman panto back to the people of Cork," he said.

"Panto is an integral part of Christmas for so many of us and this year’s show is shaping up to be a cracker!”

Artistic Director at The Everyman, Sophie Motley shared his sentiment.

“I’m utterly thrilled that my first Everyman Panto since starting here on MacCurtain Street is this year of all years," she said.

"We all need some joy and laughter in our lives right now as the nights draw in and Santa starts reading your lists. I can’t wait to see you at The Everyman.”

Director and Producer, Catherine Mahon-Buckley described what audiences can expect from this year's show.

“It is a whole new world but The Everyman and CADA panto is back," she said. "Oh yes it is. The same zany gang will take you on a magical carpet ride full of laughter, song and dance. Your friends of Aladdin can’t wait to see you.”

Official media partners for this year’s Pantomime are Corks 96FM, C103 and The Echo.

Tickets can be bought online at everymancork.com or by calling 021 450 1673. For group booking enquiries call 021 450 1780 or email groups@everymancork.com