Swiss International Air Lines to commence new service from Cork Airport

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is to commence a new weekly service to Geneva from Cork Airport this winter.

SWISS will operate the new route on Sundays from December 19, 2021, to March 6, 2022.

The route will be served with a 145-seat Airbus A220-300.

The flight will depart Geneva Airport at 12:10 local time, arrive at Cork Airport at 13.25, depart from Cork Airport again at 14.10 and arrive in Geneva at 17:20.

Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development at Cork Airport welcomed the announcement.

"Our team at Cork Airport has been working really hard to rebuild our business post-pandemic and listening to our customers in terms of travel needs.

"People across the South of Ireland want winter ski options from Cork Airport and are we are delighted to respond with this new SWISS service.

"Geneva Airport is placed in the middle of Europe's best-known skiing region, the Alps, and there are plenty of great ski options within a short distance of the airport," he said.

"Cork Airport will bounce back with new airlines and new services and we look forward to more positive announcements in the weeks ahead," Mr Gallagher continued.

Dr Frank Wagner, General Manager Sales, UK, Ireland & Iceland for Lufthansa Group, said the group is "delighted to link Cork and Switzerland this winter season".

"The expansion of the SWISS operation in Cork further adds to Lufthansa Group’s portfolio in Ireland and demonstrates our commitment to the market," he added.

The flight will be available for booking on swiss.com from November 5, 2021.