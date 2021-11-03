Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 15:34

Passage West residents join forces to raise funds for Marymount

Residents in Passage West joined forces over Halloween to raise funds for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Sightings of an alligator, a swamp, and a bayou shack were met with universal acclaim by locals and tourists alike.

One of the residents Johneric Leach said the main reason for the Halloween display was to raise as much funds as possible. 

“We enjoyed putting on the display, but the main objective was to raise as many donations as possible for Marymount.” 

Locals in a residential estate in Passage West teamed up to create a haunted bayou to raise funds for Marymount which epitomises the strong community spirit in the picturesque town.

A huge community effort was involved in staging this year’s display over the weekend of October 30 and 31.

The collaboration involved a core display team and assistance from Passage West Men’s Shed and Passage West Creates. Cork band The Dagenham Yanks also recorded a spooky version of Blue Bayou.

Several companies donated materials and resources to support the construction which proved a resounding success.

Donations can still be made directly to the following link here.

