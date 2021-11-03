Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 08:47

Blarney Street residents call for one-way system to be implemented

Blarney Street residents call for one-way system to be implemented

Traffic outside Scoil Cholmcille, on Blarney Street, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Amy Nolan

BLARNEY Street & Surrounding Areas Community Association is to propose implementing a one-way system on Blarney Street.

The decision was taken at a recent public meeting held at the Rock Community Centre.

The Community Association then met with local councillors and Sgt Brendan Kelly of Gurranabraher Garda Station.

“It was recommended that we would write to Cork City Council and request we engage to counteract the chronic traffic congestion in our area and also to convey that traffic has increased on the busy street in recent years and that space is almost too tight for emergency services to access some homes,” Community Association chairman Tom Coleman said.

He said the Community Association developed an action plan in partnership with the Planning Department in 1990 but that no major actions had been taken regarding traffic congestion and since then the number of people in the area has doubled.

He said Boyce’s Street regeneration is ongoing and that there are also other planning applications in for the area as well as major developments in nearby suburban areas which in turn will increase traffic in the area.

Mr Coleman said the Community Association is requesting that their proposal will be prioritised and should also include proper road markings, road and footpath upgrades, and additional speed ramps so that the community could have “a better quality of life”.

Read More

Councillors urged to discuss Blarney St traffic issues

More in this section

Man appears in court charged with sexual assault and neglect of teenage step-daughter Man appears in court charged with sexual assault and neglect of teenage step-daughter
Serious, overworked, very sad male health care worker Cork TD labels 'priceless but penniless' nurse pay increase proposal 'an insult'
Covid 'widely circulating' as 3,736 new cases confirmed Covid 'widely circulating' as 3,736 new cases confirmed
cork traffic
Rally to take place in Cork in light of recent spiking incidents

Rally to take place in Cork in light of recent spiking incidents

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more