Blarney Street residents call for one-way system to be implemented

BLARNEY Street & Surrounding Areas Community Association is to propose implementing a one-way system on Blarney Street.

The decision was taken at a recent public meeting held at the Rock Community Centre.

The Community Association then met with local councillors and Sgt Brendan Kelly of Gurranabraher Garda Station.

“It was recommended that we would write to Cork City Council and request we engage to counteract the chronic traffic congestion in our area and also to convey that traffic has increased on the busy street in recent years and that space is almost too tight for emergency services to access some homes,” Community Association chairman Tom Coleman said.

He said the Community Association developed an action plan in partnership with the Planning Department in 1990 but that no major actions had been taken regarding traffic congestion and since then the number of people in the area has doubled.

He said Boyce’s Street regeneration is ongoing and that there are also other planning applications in for the area as well as major developments in nearby suburban areas which in turn will increase traffic in the area.

Mr Coleman said the Community Association is requesting that their proposal will be prioritised and should also include proper road markings, road and footpath upgrades, and additional speed ramps so that the community could have “a better quality of life”.