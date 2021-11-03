Rally to take place in Cork in light of recent spiking incidents

A rally is taking place at the Amphitheatre in University College Cork tomorrow (Thursday) in light of the recent rise in spiking on nights out since restrictions were lifted.

UCC Bystander Intervention in collaboration with UCC Students’ Union has organised the #TakeBackTheSpike rally for 6pm.

They are highlighting the likes of the date-rape drug GHB being used to sedate unsuspecting people on nights out. Spiking via needle has become more prominent in recent weeks.

Speakers will include representatives from the UCCSU, UCC Bystander Intervention, UCC Feminist Society among others.

UCC Students’ Union Welfare Officer, Caoimhe Walsh said everyone at UCC Students’ Union was “deeply saddened and upset” with regard to the “rapid increase in spiking” that has taken place in Ireland and the UK over the past few weeks.

“This is an issue that has become more prominent not only among students but also the wider community and it is something that we are very concerned about.”

Ms Walsh said they fear for students' welfare.

“We are using #TakeBackTheSpike to raise awareness around this rising issue and hopefully it will not only encourage solidarity but increase safety for our students.”

UCC Bystander Intervention in collaboration with UCC Students’ Union have joined forces to create the #TakeBackTheSpike Strike in light of a recent rise in drink spiking on nights out since the Ireland lifted restrictions.

The Bystander Intervention released a statement that outlined how the project team were “extremely disturbed” by reports of spiking in recent weeks.

“This behaviour is abusive and violent with potentially catastrophic consequences, and we are especially concerned about its reported prominence in the student community.”

Director of Bystander Intervention Professor Louise Crowley encouraged students to “Be the Voice for Change”.

“If you are aware of those engaging in this behaviour – speak up – we need a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of harassment and violence with no excuses.

"If you are out with friends, be mindful and be aware. Support your friends and peers, as an active bystander you can make the defence.”