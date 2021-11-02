No needle-spiking incidents reported in Cork; Gardaí urge any victims to come forward

GARDAÍ say they have not received any reports of “needle spiking” in Cork but are urging anyone who has been a victim of such an incident to come forward.

It comes as gardaí in Limerick are investigating a report of a “needle spiking” made by a UCC student in recent days.

Needle spiking involves a victim being injected with a drug without their knowledge, causing them to become disorientated.

A Garda spokesman said: “We have not been made aware of any ‘needle spiking’ incidents in Cork at this time.”

He added: “An Garda Síochána would advise any victims of similar incidents or any form of drug spiking to come forward and report such incidents to local gardaí.

"Any incident of this type of crime (assault/sexual assault) including those with evidence to suggest a link with spiking will be investigated by either local gardaí, supported by or attached to Divisional Proactive Services Units.”

The Limerick incident occurred on Saturday night.

A similar incident was the subject of a social media post in recent days by a woman who claimed she had been “needle spiked” in Dublin, while there are also incidents being reported in the UK.

Following the Dublin incident, gardaí said that the woman had received medical treatment.

Fine Gael’s Senator Regina Doherty said there needs to a “zero tolerance” approach to such incidents.

She said:

“The abhorrent practise of spiking women and girls with drug-filled needles is on the rise in the UK and unfortunately is now being reported by young Irish women on social media.

"As is so often the case with issues of gender-based harassment and violence, much of the messaging surrounding this issue is targeted towards women.

"However, we need to look at what we are saying to the preparators of these crimes as without speaking to them directly, this problem will continue for years and generations to come.”