UCC mural a vision for a sustainable city

COINCIDING with COP26, the global climate change summit, University College Cork has unveiled a new mural on its campus which “represents a positive vision of a sustainable city”.

The mural, by Cork based artist Kevin O’Brien, depicts Cork against an imagined future version of itself. Signs beside the mural ask common questions and statements around climate change such as: “I’m just one person, it’s too late, I can’t make a difference.”

Describing the mural, Mr O’Brien said: “As we deal with the monumental challenges caused by climate change, this mural aims to encourage us all to imagine our best future and build towards it. Sustainable solutions that protect our limited resources are our best way to a prosperous future.”

The Cork artist said it took him two months to complete the mural.

He believes that art can educate and help to explain concepts around climate change and make an impact.

“I think art can help science, like for many people, they might find it hard to understand the science of climate change.”

President of UCC, Professor John O’Halloran added: “It is important that we point to solutions and work with communities in the urgent challenge that faces us all.

“This mural seeks to inspire thinking, encourage conversations and provoke action to create communities that work with our environment in securing a sustainable future .”

UCC is the only Irish university with official observer status at the conference.