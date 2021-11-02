Family of terminally ill Cork woman travel to Australia to spend time with daughter 

THE parents of a terminally ill Cork woman living in Australia must spend the next fortnight in hotel quarantine in Perth after flying to see their daughter.

Farranree native Susan Ricken has been living in Perth for the past ten years with her husband John Paul.

The couple have two children – Leo, who is two and a half years old, and Lucy, who was born in March.

Susan, who is 35 years old, worked in Brown Thomas on Patrick Street before moving to Perth.

She was diagnosed over two weeks ago with terminal cancer after a mass was found on her bowel.

Susan had gone to hospital after becoming ill at home. She had emergency surgery over a week ago and was discharged from hospital yesterday.

She must now recuperate before a treatment plan is drawn up for her.

John Paul told The Echo that Susan’s parents arrived in Perth on Monday.

He said: “They have to do a two-week quarantine in a hotel. We could see the hotel out of the window of her hospital room.”

He said it is tough that they cannot meet up but he said the family is focused on having Susan back at home after her surgery.

But he said she will need a lot of care while she recovers.

Friends of the family have come together to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for the family.

By Tuesday evening, more than €52,000 has been raised in just seven days – with one person donating AU€5,000 (over €3,200).

The couple’s friends explain on the GoFundMe page: “The funds raised will go towards Rent assistance, general household bills and to help Susan in her life choices in the coming months. It will also provide some assistance to fly her parents out here for support.”

John Paul said the support from people for the campaign has been overwhelming.

He said: “We were blown away by it. These past two weeks have been a whirlwind with the devastating news and the overwhelming support.” ·

The campaign page is called Help a terminal mother of two, on GoFundMe.