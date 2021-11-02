Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 12:12

Cork man who death threat against woman and her children to be sentenced next week

Cork man who death threat against woman and her children to be sentenced next week

The case against 36-year-old John Paul Hastings was listed for sentencing on Monday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Cobh man who made a death threat to a woman and her children will be sentenced next week.

The case against 36-year-old John Paul Hastings was listed for sentencing on Monday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. 

However, his barrister, John Devlin, asked for a one-week adjournment of sentencing.

President of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan, granted that application and remanded Hastings in custody until November 8.

Mr Devlin said Hastings had been previously remanded in custody “because he does not have an address.” 

The background to the case was that the accused was involved in a violent disturbance outside a house and as he spilled petrol from a motorbike he threatened a mother-of-four – “One strike of a match and it’s Bye-bye kids.” 

John Paul Hastings, 36, who was previously living at Riverside Avenue, Cobh, County Cork, pleaded guilty that on May 2/ May 3 2020 he threatened a woman that she and her children would be killed or seriously harmed at their home in Cobh.

Sergeant Tony O’Flynn said that shortly before midnight on May 2 last year, the woman was at home with her partner and four children and she had ordered a takeaway. 

She heard a noise at her front door and thought it was the takeaway delivery.

She opened the door to see John Paul Hastings who was extremely intoxicated and agitated.

There was a small motorcycle outside the house which he knocked over, spilling petrol on the ground and made the threatening remark about the children.

Sgt. O’Flynn said Hastings left the area only to return carrying a knife. 

Gardaí from the armed support unit were called to arrest him.

The family living at the house were so concerned that even though they had settled in the area over a period of six years they moved to an alternative location when this occurred.

It was previously noted in this case from a background report on the accused that “when he goes out of control he goes significantly out of control.” 

Sgt. O’Flynn agreed with that assessment and said, “There is no intermediate level.”

More in this section

Frustrachas i leith próisis íocaíochta ‘amscaí, anásta’ le bainisteoir ag fágaint slán leis an Ionad Cultúrtha Frustrachas i leith próisis íocaíochta ‘amscaí, anásta’ le bainisteoir ag fágaint slán leis an Ionad Cultúrtha
CC MARTIN UCD EVENT Micheál Martin refuses to rule out return of restrictions
Shorter waits and an increase in services: Draft new bus network for Cork revealed Shorter waits and an increase in services: Draft new bus network for Cork revealed
cork court
Water services restored in Fermoy after major break

Water services restored in Fermoy after major break

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more