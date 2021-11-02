Cork man who death threat against woman and her children to be sentenced next week

A Cobh man who made a death threat to a woman and her children will be sentenced next week.

The case against 36-year-old John Paul Hastings was listed for sentencing on Monday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

However, his barrister, John Devlin, asked for a one-week adjournment of sentencing.

President of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan, granted that application and remanded Hastings in custody until November 8.

Mr Devlin said Hastings had been previously remanded in custody “because he does not have an address.”

The background to the case was that the accused was involved in a violent disturbance outside a house and as he spilled petrol from a motorbike he threatened a mother-of-four – “One strike of a match and it’s Bye-bye kids.”

John Paul Hastings, 36, who was previously living at Riverside Avenue, Cobh, County Cork, pleaded guilty that on May 2/ May 3 2020 he threatened a woman that she and her children would be killed or seriously harmed at their home in Cobh.

Sergeant Tony O’Flynn said that shortly before midnight on May 2 last year, the woman was at home with her partner and four children and she had ordered a takeaway.

She heard a noise at her front door and thought it was the takeaway delivery.

She opened the door to see John Paul Hastings who was extremely intoxicated and agitated.

There was a small motorcycle outside the house which he knocked over, spilling petrol on the ground and made the threatening remark about the children.

Sgt. O’Flynn said Hastings left the area only to return carrying a knife.

Gardaí from the armed support unit were called to arrest him.

The family living at the house were so concerned that even though they had settled in the area over a period of six years they moved to an alternative location when this occurred.

It was previously noted in this case from a background report on the accused that “when he goes out of control he goes significantly out of control.”

Sgt. O’Flynn agreed with that assessment and said, “There is no intermediate level.”