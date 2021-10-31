Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 21:30

Cork's emergency services brace for a busy night ahead

Gardaí have been dealing with a record number of incidents involving fireworks while crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are already battling bonfires
Gardaí in Cork have had a high volume of calls already this evening.

Martha Brennan

Gardaí in Cork have been dealing with a record number of incidents involving fireworks this Halloween.

While no serious incidents have so far been reported on the force's "busiest night of the year", Gardaí at Anglesea Street have been responding to more calls than usual so far tonight.

Many of the calls involve incidents with bangers and fireworks, which Gardaí say they can, unfortunately, do little about.

Most of the incidents have involved male youths.

"Every young fellow wants to be the most creative in the group, see who can cause the most disruption," a Cork garda told The Echo this evening.

"We're seeing far more incidents involving fireworks than normal and expect more calls to come in later tonight. 

"We're already dealing a very large volume of calls and trying to aid the fire and ambulance services who are very busy."

Cork Safety Alerts also reported that a "gang of youths" had been aiming fireworks at cars in Farranree this evening, with Twitter users saying that a similar incident had been happening in Gurranabraher.

Meanwhile, Cork City Fire Brigade has confirmed that its crews have already dealt with several incidents so far tonight.

"Crews from around the city have dealt with several incidents this evening including some bonfires," they wrote on Twitter.

"We want everyone to have a safe night, and thank the public for their continued support as we protect communities."

There have also been reports of eggs being thrown at cars near The Glen in Cork city.

