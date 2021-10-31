Alleged needle spiking incident being investigated in Limerick

Gardaí are advising any victims of "injection spiking" to come forward following reports of alleged incidents in Dublin and Limerick this week.

Social media posts containing images of women with bruising and puncture wounds have been circulating online since nightclubs reopened, with incidents of people being spiked via needle reported in Ireland and the UK.

Following an enquiry by The Echo, the Garda Press Office confirmed that an "alleged incident" of needle spiking was being investigated in Limerick.

"An Garda Síochána are investigating a report of an alleged incident at a licensed premises in Limerick. The report does not confirm that any person was ‘spiked’ with a drug," they said.

"An Garda Síochána continue to investigate to determine the exact nature of this incident at this time."

It is believed that the HSE has been in contact with gardaí about the incidents.

The HSE reminds people that anyone can be targeted by spiking and that a spiked drink will not have an unusual taste or smell.

Symptoms of spiking can start within five minutes to an hour and last for several hours.

They can include lowered inhibitions, difficulty concentrating or speaking, loss of balance, finding it hard to move, visual problems, confusion, memory loss, nausea, vomiting, and paranoia.

"If you start to feel strange or more drunk than you should be, get help immediately," the HSE recommends.

"First, tell someone you completely trust. If you are not with anyone, call someone you trust and get to a safe place. If you need urgent help, call 999. Be wary of accepting help from a stranger and do not leave with someone you do not know.

"If you feel unwell, someone you trust should take you to your nearest emergency department. Tell the medical staff that you think your drink's been spiked. Report it to the police as soon as you can."

Gardaí will investigate any reported incident of spiking, which is classified as an assault.

"An Garda Síochána would advise any victims of similar incidents or any form of drug spiking to come forward and report such incidents to local Gardaí," said the Garda Press Office.

"Any incident of this type of crime will be investigated."

Details of how to report can be found on Garda.ie