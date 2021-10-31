'The investigation remains open': Anonymous caller could have clues to mysterious Cork murder

AS the 14th anniversary of the murder of pensioner Gussie Hornibrook approaches, gardaí say an appeal for information about the killing remains in place.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said: “This investigation remains open and ongoing. There is a general appeal for anyone with any information in relation to this crime to come forward and contact An Garda Síochána in confidence.”

Mr Hornibrook was found dead in a downstairs room in his home on Templeacre Avenue in Gurranabraher after midday on November 6, 2007 by his brother Robert. It is believed he had been killed some hours earlier, late on November 5. Nobody has ever been questioned or charged in relation to the murder.

There was no sign of a forced entry at the home but Mr Hornibrook had always left his door unlocked. There was also no sign of robbery and sums of cash were found in the house after the killing.

He had been last seen at 9.30pm on November 5 at his home, minutes after leaving Singleton’s shop on Gurranabraher Road. He had also visited a local chipper that evening — his daily custom. He was regularly seen feeding birds in the area and was often seen walking along the local roads at all times of the day.

Footage of him in Singleton’s shop, along with a reconstruction of his last known movements, were aired on CrimeCall on RTÉ in November 2012.

Gardaí feel one man has vital information which could progress the investigation. The man rang Gurranabraher Garda Station on November 7, 2007, at 9.55am and spoke to Detective Garda Derek Mulcahy for five and a half minutes.

The anonymous man ended the call by promising to make contact later that day. He never made contact again, despite numerous appeals by gardaí and members of Mr Hornibrook’s family.

Attempts to trace him from the call have failed.

An inquest heard Gussie’s hands had been bound to his sides by two neck-ties, which were then wrapped around his flexed knees.

He had cuts to both sides of his face, blood on his hands, and several fractures.

During their investigations at the house, gardaí found a Profumo tie which they believe is linked to the murderer or murderers. Gardaí established that very few of the ties had been sold in Cork and had hoped releasing a photograph of it would jolt people’s memories.

It was navy and blue and believed not to be Gussie’s. However, 14 years later, its origin remains a mystery.

A review of the killing by the Garda Cold Case Unit in 2011 failed to solve the mystery of who killed the pensioner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher gardaí on (021) 4946200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.