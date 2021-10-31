Crews trying to restore water after unplanned outage in Cork

Irish Water is working with Cork County Council to restore water to numerous properties in north Cork "as quickly as possible" following issues at Freemount Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement released today, Irish Water said that dedicated water service crews had been mobilised in Freemount and surrounding areas and that repairs were expected to be completed today.

“The repairs are being completed as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers," said Pat Britton of Irish Water.

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to all as quickly as possible.”

Irish Water added that it can take up to three hours for supplies to be returned to normal following an unplanned outage.

Some customers located on higher ground may also experience low pressure and outages for a number of hours until reservoir levels recover.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication about planned outages and unplanned outages that last more than four hours.

For other updates see www.water.ie or call 1800 278 278.