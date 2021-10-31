Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 09:00

Taoiseach to head to COP26 tomorrow

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Glasgow for the UN's annual climate change conference to read a national statement for Ireland on Tuesday
Mr Martin will also attend a world leaders roundtable hosted by Boris Johnson tomorrow.

Martha Brennan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leaders Summit at COP26 this week.

The summit will take place over two days and will be the official kick off for the UN’s annual climate change conference, now in its 26th year.

Over 196 countries will be sending representatives to the conference to secure a renewed commitment to global action on climate change.

Mr Martin will deliver Ireland’s National Statement to the summit on Tuesday, November 2.

The statement will set out how Ireland will contribute to the achievement of the Paris Goals, which include limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees and helping developing countries mitigate the impacts of climate change.

He will also take part in the World Leader’s Summit Action and Solidarity Event, a round table hosted by British prime minister Boris Johnson, and attend a number of bilateral meetings and receptions over the next two days.

“I hope that this week at COP26 we will see a real coming together for global action. Climate change is already a reality in all parts of the world. If we are to leave a habitable planet to future generations we must act now,” Mr Martin said ahead of his departure tomorrow.

“The challenge is big, but I have faith in the capacity of humans to work together to overcome it.

“Science is leading the way. Leaders must put the right policies in place, as we are doing in Ireland.

“I also hope that COP26 will see a real step forward in climate finance, supporting the most vulnerable countries. The transition must deliver climate justice – nobody should be left behind.”

place: glasgowperson: micheál martinevent: #cop26
