'A bit of a headache': Cork nighttime venue owners not happy with new Covid guidelines

DESCRIBED as “challenging” and “impossible to implement” the new late-night Covid guidelines are resulting in head-scratching among Cork hospitality management attempting to comply with them.

Paul Montgomery, who runs Conways Yard and Clancy’s bar said the new guideline stipulating a one-metre distancing between people queuing at the bar is “impossible to operate.”

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Montgomery said the only option was to continue with table service and said his establishments were being hindered substantially from operating by the guidelines.

Highlighting the one-way system for toilet facilities, Rearden’s Group manager John Styles said it was “challenging” and said it was something that 80% of the industry would struggle to adhere to.

In relation to the electronic ticketing system for nightclubs, Mr Styles said that he doubted anyone would be up and running this weekend and said it would take at least a week to get to grips with the new guidelines.

“Things are a bit clearer but still difficult to facilitate. The transition of Rearden’s from bar to a nightclub and the ticketing system implementation threw a bit of a spanner in the works but we are getting to grips with it now.”

Mr Montgomery said the whole thing was “a bit of a headache".

“We have no choice but to continue with table service and no dance areas, that means extra staff and running tabs and then you have issues with tabs, as the night goes on, people disputing items and it is harder to get them paid, but we are managing.”

Among the guidelines issued on Thursday, pairs of compliance officers will be visiting venues unannounced with the threat of fines or court proceedings if the rules are not being followed correctly.

Face masks must be worn entering and exiting as well as in shared areas, but not dancing, drinking or eating.