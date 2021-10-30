Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 10:54

Douglas man accused of sexual assault failed to show up in court 

The defence said the failure to appear was because of a breakdown in communications and his mental health difficulties.
When the 62-year-old appeared at Cork District Court originally on the charge he complained, “Your honour, I don’t know why I am here.” 

Liam Heylin

A 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area of Cork failed to show up in court for his case because of a breakdown in communications and his mental health difficulties.

That was the explanation given by defence solicitor Donal Daly in the case against Patrick Vaughan for the accused man’s failure to show up in court on October 26.

Mr Daly asked for bail to be reinstated and the case to be adjourned.

Prosecution barrister Sinéad Behan said, “There was to be a psychiatric report but we have not received it. 

"We are anxious to get that psychiatric report. It is a sexual assault case.” 

Mr Daly said there was no report because the accused had failed to attend his last meeting with the psychiatrist. Ms Behan asked if another meeting was scheduled. Mr Daly said none was scheduled at the moment.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned the case until November 9 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court with the accused remanded on bail.

Original appearance 

Judge Olann Kelleher explained, “You are charged with sexually assaulting a female.” 

Vaughan replied to the judge, “That could be anything.” 

Vaughan is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman on Douglas Road in Cork on Friday, May 7 2020.

Patrick Vaughan was required to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and 9pm, live at his home at Oaklodge, Douglas Road, Cork, and not to approach any females who are not relations or close associates of his in a public place.

10-year-old Adam Terry in recovery after successful surgery

10-year-old Adam Terry in recovery after successful surgery

