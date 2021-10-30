People of Cork urged to take caution and be mindful of animals on Halloween

EMERGENCY services have urged the Cork public to keep safety to the forefront of their mind whilst celebrating Halloween.

Victor Shine, Second Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade, asked that people would be particularly mindful of candles in their households.

“People generally like to light candles at Halloween just to get the atmosphere going.

“We’d be suggesting battery-powered candles as a safer option, or if you are using an open flame just to have an appropriate protection around it and distance from flammable materials,” he told The Echo.

Mr Shine implored that those without a license for fireworks would not use them as he said they can cause “substantial damage” to both individuals and property when in the hands of someone who is inexperienced.

Gardaí are also urging parents to stay safe and not to buy illegal fireworks for their children this Halloween.

It is an offence for anyone to possess fireworks without a license.

The possession of unlicensed fireworks can result in a fine of up to €10,000 or up to five years imprisonment, or both.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons without a license,” a Garda spokesperson said.

ANIMALS

Meanwhile, the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) has reminded people to ensure pets are kept safe.

The organisation has urged pet owners to keep all sweets and packaging away from animals.

“Pets can become distressed from random noises, such as multiple knocking at the door to fireworks in the distance. Make sure they have a safe, secure place to hide indoors,” CSPCA stated.

Pet owners are also advised to walk their animals before dark and to always keep them on the lead to prevent them from running away if they get a fright.

If pets are too nervous to go outside, CSPCA has said they should not be forced to.