Westlife announce two Cork concert dates

Westlife has officially announced the lineup for their 2022 tour, which includes the two rescheduled concert dates previously announced for Cork.

'The Wild Dreams Tour', which was launched today, will see the band travel across Ireland and the UK, a full four years since their last Irish gig.

The band was forced to reschedule its planned gigs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh twice since the beginning of the pandemic.

The two concerts were originally meant to take place in the summer of 2020 and then again last August, but the band was "incredibly saddened" to announce that their reunion tour was being pushed again in June.

The shows will now take place on August 12 and August 13, 2022.

Westlife announced today that they will bring The Wild Dreams Tour to the Aviva Stadium on July 8 2022. Picture: Leon Farrell/ Photocall Ireland.

"We’re coming back on tour and we can’t wait," the foursome wrote on their Twitter account earlier today.

"What a moment it will be!"

At a press conference held the morning, they added: "We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s and Ireland’s biggest venues."

The tour will be a "massive celebration" and will feature songs from their upcoming album 'Wild Dreams', which is being released next month.

"After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before," Westlife said.

"It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises."

The Cork dates are sold out but tickets will be available for other venues, including a new date at the Aviva Stadium, from Ticketmaster on Nov 5.

Customers who had purchased tickets for the original Cork concert dates have been contacted via email.