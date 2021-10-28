Irish Water issues Boil Water Notice to 9,500 Cork customers

Irish Water and Cork County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply.

The notice comes following consultation with the HSE and has been put in place as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process at the Water Treatment Plant due to heavy rainfall overnight which may have compromised the disinfection process which makes the water safe to drink.

The notice affects approximately 9,500 people supplied by the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply in Whitegate, Aghada, Churchtown, Ballycotton, Saleen, Shanagarry, Ballinacurra and areas of Cloyne.

Irish Water and Cork County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at Whitegate Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water’s Pat Britton said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community in East Cork.

"However, the restriction has been put in place as a precaution in order to protect our consumers.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and to lift the boil water notice as early as it is safe to do so.

In line with HSE Covid-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled and that water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth, and the making of ice.

People are advised to boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allowing it to cool before covering it and storing in a refrigerator or cold place.

People are also advised that water from the hot tap is not safe to drink and domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Irish Water said that great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water is working closely with Cork County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe If any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, visit www.water.ie or alternatively, customers can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.