Stryker provides land for new section of cycleway in Cork

The new amenity, developed and constructed by IDA Ireland, will form part of the Cork County Council-led initiative to develop an interurban strategic cycleway, linking Dunkettle and Midleton. 
Ciarán O’Callaghan, Senior Executive Engineer Cork County Council, Norma Beechinor, Director Operations, Plant Manager, Stryker, Mag O’Keeffe, Stryker Vice President of Manufacturing for Neurovascular, Deputy Mayor of Cork County Cllr Anthony Barry, Aisling Holland with her daughter Rosemary Holland and Ray O’Connor, Head of Regional Development IDA Ireland at the official opening of a new section of cycleway which will form part of a Cork County Council-led initiative to develop an interurban strategic cycleway linking Dunkettle and Midleton. Picture: Darragh Kane

Medical technology company Stryker, together with IDA Ireland and Cork County Council, officially opened a section of cycleway at IDA Business & Technology Park in Carrigtwohill today.

During the development of the cycleway, Stryker provided land and support for the newly completed section, which offers an alternative transportation route that aims to reduce car usage in the county.

The official opening of the new 2km section of the cycleway was attended by representatives from Cork County Council, IDA, and Stryker.

IDA Ireland recognised the support of Stryker in developing this section of the cycleway.

"Stryker’s commitment to the region and their investment back into the local area highlights that their roots are firmly in Ireland, as an employer but also as an active member of the local and national community," Ray O’Connor, Head of Regional Development at IDA Ireland said.

Speaking at the opening on behalf of Stryker was Mag O’Keeffe, Vice President of Manufacturing for Neurovascular. 

Ms O’Keeffe attributed the successful opening of the cycleway to the collaboration of organisations with a shared vision. 

"It is imperative that we build effective relationships to achieve a greater positive impact and reach than we ever could working on our own. This cycleway resulted from that approach," she said. 

"We were delighted to work with IDA Ireland, our neighbouring companies and Cork County Council to develop this section of an alternative transport corridor."

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan welcomed the new section of cycleway which she said would "greatly enhance quality of life for residents and workers in the region". 

"Thanks to cooperation between local and national government bodies and private enterprises, local economic growth will tie hand in hand with safe active travel options, promoting healthier people in a healthier environment."

