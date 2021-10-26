Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 11:11

Fireworks thrown through letter boxes of Cork homes

Garda Supt Tom Myers is urging people not to use fireworks after two incidents in Togher and Knocknaheeny during the weekend. Pic; Larry Cummins, /Evening Echo staff

Ann Murphy

FIREWORKS have been thrown in the letter boxes of two homes in Cork city.

The incidents happened in Togher and in Knocknaheeny over the weekend.

It follows an incident in Eyre Square in Galway last week in which a young woman sustained serious and life-changing injuries when hit by a firework.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers urged people not to use fireworks, saying they are “very dangerous”.

He said the incidents in Togher and Knocknaheeny could have caused serious damage if the fireworks had hit someone.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of fireworks being used across the city.

Last month, a campaign was launched to raise awareness of the dangers of fireworks, by the Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys.

She highlighted the serious dangers associated with fireworks and the significant penalties that people can face for selling or using illegal fireworks. Penalties imposed can be as high as €10,000 and/or up to 5 years in prison, if convicted.

Targeted messaging on local radio, social media, YouTube and Spotify will run until early November.

cork crimecork garda#halloween
Tickets booked an hour in advance expected as part of late-night event rules

Tickets booked an hour in advance expected as part of late-night event rules

