Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 14:50

WATCH: Cork Airport issues update on runway project

Speaking about the project in an update video posted by the airport, John Ryan of Brooklyn Engineering Services said it is currently "within programme" and it is running smoothly.
The reconstruction of Cork Airport's main runway, the largest construction project to be undertaken at the airport since the building of the new terminal 15 years ago, is on course to be completed on time.

Amy Nolan

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway, the largest construction project to be undertaken at the airport since the building of the new terminal 15 years ago, is on course to be completed on time.

He said the project has particular challenges in that it is high-paced with a “very short programme”.

“The installation of the caballing relies an awful lot on Colas producing the infrastructure for the electrical contractor to put in his primary and secondary cabling,” he said.

Regarding the lighting for the runway, Mr Ryan said there is an excess of 500 new lights with the addition of existing 250 lights to be added in on circuits.

He said that there are currently 30 operatives on site, 50% Dublin based and 50% Cork based.

Cork Airport closed its doors in mid-September, as it embarked on a 10-week project which will see the reconstruction of the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge, and centreline lighting.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

The airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the enhancement works.

cork airport
