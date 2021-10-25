Micro-mobility app seeks approval for e-scooters in Cork 

CORK could see an influx of regulated e-scooters available for use from next year, as a global micro-mobility app seeks approval for use from Cork City Council.

The app, called Bolt, was first founded in Estonia in 2013 and currently serves more than 75 million customers in 45 countries.

Already in operation in Dublin, the billion-euro company now has its sights set on Cork city.

App tells you quickest way to get to destination

“Bolt is a platform where you can have multiple modes of transport on one app. We have ride-hailing, scooters, electric bikes, car-sharing, and food delivery,” explained Aisling Dunne, Bolt’s head of public safety for Ireland.

“The idea is that when you want to go somewhere, you open up the app and it will tell you the quickest way to get there, whether it’s via a taxi which might be two metres away or a scooter that might be 100 metres away and it will give you the price of each.

“It’s all about giving people in cities a range of options so that they don’t need to own a car.”

The news comes following the government’s announcement that e-scooters and e-bikes will be permitted on public roads for the first time as part of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021.

Meetings with local authorities

In order to get Bolt’s e-scooters up and running in Cork, members of the company have already started engaging with local authorities, recently meeting with the Transport and Mobility Forum Cork.

They also hope to meet with Cork City Council in the coming weeks.

“Cork is a really exciting city, especially with the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy,” Ms Dunne said.

“There’s a real opportunity there to come up with innovative solutions to keep the city moving as it grows.

“So, we’re really looking forward to working with the council closely on that.”

The company will also be working with taxi companies already operating in Cork, rather than hiring drivers like similar ride-hailing apps.

The hope is to have the ride-hailing element of Bolt in operation in Cork “very soon”.

“There really is an attitude in Ireland and across Europe to move towards more carbon-neutral modes of transport. The mood is finally there to start making changes,” said Ms Dunne.

“Ireland has been a bit slow to regulate this area. We’re a late adapter but we can learn from the fact that other cities jumped sooner and benefit from their experiences.

“The more choices people have for travel, the more likely they are to leave the car at home.”