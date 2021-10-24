Covid-19 latest: 35 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry with majority identified in workplaces

Thirty-five Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in the HSE South region last week, with almost half of the outbreaks identified in workplaces.

Figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that of the 35 outbreaks reported in the region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, 16 were in places of work.

One of these outbreaks was in a meat/poultry production and processing setting with four in ‘other food production and processing’, one in construction and ten in ‘other workplace types.

One outbreak was identified in a community hospital/long-stay unit setting with three outbreaks in residential centres for disabilities.

There were two outbreaks reported in school settings- one in a primary school and one in a special education setting in the region.

One outbreak in the region was linked with a restaurant/cafe, one related to a public house and two were linked with religious/other ceremony gatherings.

Three outbreaks in the Cork and Kerry region were linked with social gatherings, one was linked with recreational activities, one related to transport and four were linked with retail outlets.

Nationally, data on 199 outbreaks were reported to HPSC by regional Departments of Public Health for week 41 2021.

Thirty-four workplace outbreaks were reported across the country with 120 confirmed linked cases; including seven in other food production and processing, three in the construction sector, one in meat/poultry production and processing, 20 in other workplace types (including office, commercial, manufacturing, defence/justice/emergency services) and three in ‘not specified/unknown/other’ workplaces Among the outbreaks reported around the country were eleven new nursing home outbreaks with 108 confirmed linked cases and ten new residential institution outbreaks reported with 50 confirmed linked cases.

There were three restaurant/café associated outbreaks with ten confirmed linked cases and there were four outbreaks related to retail outlets with ten confirmed linked cases.

There were two new public house outbreaks with 11 confirmed linked cases.