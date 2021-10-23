Six Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence rates above national average

Six Cork Local Electoral Areas returned higher incidence rates of Covid-19 than the national average, according to the latest figures released by the national Covid-19 Data Hub.

The current Covid-19 14-day Incidence Rate per 100,000 population is 493.0.

Kanturk Local Electoral Area recorded the highest incidence rate in Cork in the 14-day period up to October 18.

Kanturk LEA recorded 250 cases and an incidence rate of 1002.6 per 100,00 of the population, an increase of 16 cases in the 14-day period from September 28 to October 11.

Cases in Mallow LEA increased from 201 cases to 243, after the LEA had returned a drop in cases for the first time in four weeks in the previous week. The LEA recorded an incidence rate of 833.4 Skibbereen - West Cork LEA recorded a sharp increase in both their positive cases and their incidence rate for the fourth successive week. The LEA jumped in cases from 126 to 229, with the incidence rate rising from 416.1 to 756.2.

Bantry - West Cork LEA also experienced a sharp rise in cases with 135 reported this week compared to 82 last week. The current 14-day incidence rate is 602, up from 365.7 last week.

Cork City North West recorded an increase in positive cases and incidence rate respectively. The LEA reported 201, up from 167 cases last week. The current 14-day incidence rate is 500.2 per 100,000 of the population which is substantially up from their previous incidence rate of 415.6.

Cork City North East LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 495.6, up from 379.4. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 209, up from 160.

Cobh moved up slightly with 154 positive cases reported this week compared to 122 last week. The incidence rate is up from 357.6 to 451.4 this week, less than the national average of 493.0.

Also recording an incidence rate less than the national average was Macroom LEA with a current 14-day incidence rate of 428.8, up from 320.3 and a case count of 158, up from 118.

Fermoy LEA currently has a current 14-day incidence rate of 428.5 per 100,000 of the population which represents an increase from last week when it was 337.9. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 156, up from 134 cases last week.

Cork City South Central LEA saw a jump in the 14-day incidence rate from 346.5 per 100,000 of the population to 387.9. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 150. Up from 134.

Cork City South West LEA recorded a hike in the 14-day incidence rate which went from 308.2 per 100,000 of the population to 386.8. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period is 182. It was previously 145.

Carrigaline LEA showed an increase in cases with 122 reported this week compared to 95 last week. The current 14-day incidence rate is 347.2, an increase from 270.3.

Cork City South East LEA recorded a rise in cases with 148 cases, a jump of 31 cases from the previous figure of 117. The incidence rate is 345.9, an increase from 273.5.

Bandon - Kinsale LEA had a significant increase in cases with 106 cases reported this week compared to 64 in the last 14-day cycle. The current 14-day incidence rate is 284.4 which is up from 171.7.

Midleton LEA which includes Youghal recorded the lowest stats for both positive cases and the 14-day incidence rate.

The LEA recorded the lowest 14-day incidence rate of 200.3, up from 123.2 with 91 cases this week. This represents an increase of 35 cases in the last 14 day period.