Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

At least 30 Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork since September 

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that at least one Covid-19 death has been recorded in Cork every week since the week ending September 3.

Mary Corcoran

At least 30 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Cork since September, with ten of these deaths recorded during one week alone in October.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that at least one Covid-19 death has been recorded in Cork every week since the week ending September 3.

Ten Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork during the week ending October 8, seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded on two separate weeks in September, and five deaths were recorded during another week last month.

The CSO data shows Covid-19 deaths were also reported during three other weeks during the period.

However, as the CSO only provides exact figures on Covid-19 deaths when at least five deaths are reported for any single period, it is not known exactly how many Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork for those weeks.

An analysis of the data shows that the last week where no Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork was the week ending August 20.

The latest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic (up to October 15) to 463.

The median age of those who have died is 84.

36,137 cases of the virus were reported for the same period with the median age of cases 33.

Six Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence rates above national average

